Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NLS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NLS stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nautilus by 109.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

