FY2023 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Decreased by Analyst

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

HRX opened at C$17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.46. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.95 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

