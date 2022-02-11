FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 142 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($203.54).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 152 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($203.49).
Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £770.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
