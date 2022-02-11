FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 142 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($203.54).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 152 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($203.49).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £770.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.45) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.45) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.27) to GBX 103 ($1.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.35).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

