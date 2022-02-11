PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 197,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

