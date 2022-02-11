First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

