Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 14,655 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $33.03 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

