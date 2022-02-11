First Foundation Advisors Purchases 144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $205.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.