Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after buying an additional 202,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

