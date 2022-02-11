Css LLC Il Sells 110,555 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,555 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.90 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

