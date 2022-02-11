Css LLC Il Purchases 5,529 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXE opened at $8.98 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

