Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,178,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,792,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

