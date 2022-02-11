Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXE opened at $8.98 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

