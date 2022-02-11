Css LLC Il Increases Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Css LLC Il raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,792,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

