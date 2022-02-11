Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

