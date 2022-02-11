The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.32 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
