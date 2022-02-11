The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.32 on Friday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

