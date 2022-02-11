Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $378.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $417.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $350.14 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

