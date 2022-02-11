One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 35,851 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 458.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.77 and a 12 month high of $110.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

