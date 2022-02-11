One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

