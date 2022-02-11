One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

