Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602,241 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in HEXO were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $7,418,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 103.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in HEXO by 17.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

