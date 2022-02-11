Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 209 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,616 shares of company stock worth $35,025,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

