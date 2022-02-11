Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.92. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

