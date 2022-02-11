Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.