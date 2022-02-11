Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

