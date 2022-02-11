Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.51 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

