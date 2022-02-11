U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

USX stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.