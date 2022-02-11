Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 2,675 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CONE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

