-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow View.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in View by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in View by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 193,978 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in View by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in View by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. View has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

