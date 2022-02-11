Atom Investors LP Invests $258,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PRG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
