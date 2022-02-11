Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

