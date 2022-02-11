Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $17.13 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

