Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 231,509 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,509 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

SQM stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.