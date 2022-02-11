Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 844,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,070,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

