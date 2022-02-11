Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.17 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $31.17 million and $846,484.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

