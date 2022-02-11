Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $21,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $50.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

