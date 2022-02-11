Invesco Ltd. Sells 735,940 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $331,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 85.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $156.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $147.55 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

