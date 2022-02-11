Invesco Ltd. Sells 649,084 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $371,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,331,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.