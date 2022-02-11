Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,939.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,002.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,805.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,139.18 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

