STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $233.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

