PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Up 9%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PT Indosat Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

