WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 3.4%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 40,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 47,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLDBF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

