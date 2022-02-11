Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 128,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triterras by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

