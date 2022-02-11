Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 128,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Several research firms recently commented on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triterras (TRIT)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.