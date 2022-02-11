Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Down 0.2%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

