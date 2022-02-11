Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

