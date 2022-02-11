Analysts Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.37). Enviva Partners reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

