Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE AJRD opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $44,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 829,984 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 642,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after purchasing an additional 486,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

