Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $282.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $228.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

