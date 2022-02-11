Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

