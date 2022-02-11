Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

AL opened at $42.23 on Friday. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

