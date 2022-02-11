V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,577,011 shares.The stock last traded at $64.36 and had previously closed at $62.99.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

