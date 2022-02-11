SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

